Karnataka Elections 2023: PM Modi Urges Young, First Time Voters To Vote In Large Numbers

BQPrimeElectionsKarnataka Elections 2023: PM Modi Urges Young, First Time Voters To Vote In Large Numbers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, urged the people of Karnataka to vote in large numbers and enrich the festival of democracy.

10 May 2023, 8:16 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Source: BJP/ Twitter)</p></div>
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Source: BJP/ Twitter)
Karnataka is voting to elect a new government, with the incumbent BJP facing the challenge from the Congress. The Janata Dal (Secular) is third main player in the contest.

Modi tweeted, "Urging the people of Karnataka, particularly young and first time voters to vote in large numbers and enrich the festival of democracy."

