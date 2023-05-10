Karnataka Elections 2023 Live Updates: Voting For 224 Assembly Begins, High Stakes For BJP, Congress
More than 5.31 crore voters will cast their votes to elect their representatives for the state Assembly out of 2,615 candidates.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Karnataka Decided To Choose Progressive, Transparent, Welfare-Oriented Government, Congress President Says
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, on Wednesday, said the people of Karnataka have decided to choose a progressive, transparent and welfare-oriented government.
Kharge urged the people to vote in large numbers in the election.
People of Karnataka have decided that they shall choose a progressive, transparent & welfare-oriented government.— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) May 10, 2023
Today, it is time vote in large numbers.
We welcome our first time voters to participate in this democratic process for a better future.
PM Narendra Modi Urges Young, First Time Voters To Vote In Large Numbers
Urging the people of Karnataka, particularly young and first time voters to vote in large numbers and enrich the festival of democracy.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 10, 2023
Voting is underway for all 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka on Wednesday after days of high voltage campaigning by political bigwigs. More than 5.31 crore voters will cast their votes to elect their representatives for the state Assembly out of 2,615 candidates contesting the polls.
Voting began from 7:00 a.m. and will continue till 6:00 p.m. Security arrangements have been tightened across Karnataka, with 1.56 lakh personnel being deployed to ensure peaceful elections.
Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) are engaged in a three-way battle for the southern state. The saffron party is eager to win back power in Karnataka, whereas Congress is looking for a victory ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
While all parties are hoping to reach the Assembly with a majority, HD Deve Gowda's JD(S) will be in focus in the event of a hung verdict. In the 224-seat Karnataka Assembly, the majority mark is 113 seats.