Karnataka Elections 2023 Live Updates: Voting For 224 Assembly Begins, High Stakes For BJP, Congress
Karnataka Elections 2023 Live Updates: Voting For 224 Assembly Begins, High Stakes For BJP, Congress

More than 5.31 crore voters will cast their votes to elect their representatives for the state Assembly out of 2,615 candidates.

10 May 2023, 7:35 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
Karnataka Decided To Choose Progressive, Transparent, Welfare-Oriented Government, Congress President Says 

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, on Wednesday, said the people of Karnataka have decided to choose a progressive, transparent and welfare-oriented government.

Kharge urged the people to vote in large numbers in the election.

PM Narendra Modi Urges Young, First Time Voters To Vote In Large Numbers


Voting is underway for all 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka on Wednesday after days of high voltage campaigning by political bigwigs. More than 5.31 crore voters will cast their votes to elect their representatives for the state Assembly out of 2,615 candidates contesting the polls.

Voting began from 7:00 a.m. and will continue till 6:00 p.m. Security arrangements have been tightened across Karnataka, with 1.56 lakh personnel being deployed to ensure peaceful elections.

Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) are engaged in a three-way battle for the southern state. The saffron party is eager to win back power in Karnataka, whereas Congress is looking for a victory ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

While all parties are hoping to reach the Assembly with a majority, HD Deve Gowda's JD(S) will be in focus in the event of a hung verdict. In the 224-seat Karnataka Assembly, the majority mark is 113 seats.

