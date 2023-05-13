Karnataka Election Results 2023: Congress To Fulfill Five Poll Promises In First Cabinet Meeting: Rahul Gandhi

After a strong majority in the southern state of Karnataka, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Bengaluru and told the media that the incoming Congress government will look to fulfill all five poll promises in its first Cabinet meeting.

Gandhi congratulated the people of Karnataka, Congress party workers, and all the leaders who worked in Karnataka.

"Karnataka mein nafrat ki bazaar band hui hai, mohabbat ki dukaan khuli hai," he said. (In Karnataka, the market of hatred has been shut and the shop of love has been opened.)

According to the Election Commission's website in the afternoon, the Indian National Congress has either won or is leading in 137 out of 224 seats, with the Bharatiya Janata Party leading or winning 63 seats, and the regional Janata Dal-Secular cornering 20 seats.

The five poll promises include:

Gruha Laxmi Scheme: Rs 2,000 every month to every female head of a household. Yuva Nidhi: Rs 3,000 per month for unemployed graduates for two years and Rs 1,500 per month for unemployed diploma holders. The party hopes to create 2.5 lakh government jobs and 10 lakh private sector jobs during its term. Anna Bhagya: 10kg free rice per person, per month for Below Poverty Line families. Gruha Jyoti: 200 units of free electricity for every household. Sakhi programme: Free bus tickets for women.

The Congress is expected to reveal its chief ministerial representative tomorrow, after a legislature party meeting in the morning.