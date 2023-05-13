Karnataka Election Results 2023: The Key Numbers In Charts

BQPrimeElectionsKarnataka Election Results 2023: The Key Numbers In Charts
The Congress wrested the swing state of Karnataka from the Bharatiya Janta Party in an emphatic win. Here are the key numbers.

13 May 2023, 11:42 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rahul Gandhi arrives to address the media after the initial poll results in Karnataka elections at the party headquarters, in New Delhi, India, May 13, 2023.&nbsp; (Reuters)</p></div>
Rahul Gandhi arrives to address the media after the initial poll results in Karnataka elections at the party headquarters, in New Delhi, India, May 13, 2023.  (Reuters)
The Congress won 136 seats and supported the winning candidate of Karnataka Sarvodaya Paksha from Melukote, taking its total to 137. The Bharatiya Janta Party and Janata Dal (Secular) won 65 and 19 seats, respectively, according to NDTV tracker.

Here's how each party appears on the map of Karnataka:

The Bharatiya Janata Party's vote share remained largely intact since 2018 but the Congress made gains. The party managed to win over the Vokkaliga and Lingayat votes. Moreover, it focused on the local issues, preventing Prime Minister Narendra Modi from dominating the narrative.

