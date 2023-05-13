Karnataka Election Results 2023: The Key Numbers In Charts

The Congress wrested the swing state of Karnataka from the Bharatiya Janta Party in an emphatic win.

The Congress won 136 seats and supported the winning candidate of Karnataka Sarvodaya Paksha from Melukote, taking its total to 137. The Bharatiya Janta Party and Janata Dal (Secular) won 65 and 19 seats, respectively, according to NDTV tracker.

Here's how each party appears on the map of Karnataka: