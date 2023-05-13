ADVERTISEMENT
Karnataka Election Results 2023: The Key Numbers In Charts
The Congress wrested the swing state of Karnataka from the Bharatiya Janta Party in an emphatic win. Here are the key numbers.
The Congress wrested the swing state of Karnataka from the Bharatiya Janta Party in an emphatic win.The Congress won 136 seats and supported the winning candidate of Karnataka Sarvodaya Paksha from Melukote, taking its total to 137. The Bharatiya Janta Party and Janata Dal (Secular) won 65 and 19 seats, respectively, according to NDTV tracker.Here's how each party appears on the map of Karnataka:
The Congress won 136 seats and supported the winning candidate of Karnataka Sarvodaya Paksha from Melukote, taking its total to 137. The Bharatiya Janta Party and Janata Dal (Secular) won 65 and 19 seats, respectively, according to NDTV tracker.
Here's how each party appears on the map of Karnataka:
Opinion
Karnataka Election Results 2023: Five Things The Congress Got Right
The Bharatiya Janata Party's vote share remained largely intact since 2018 but the Congress made gains. The party managed to win over the Vokkaliga and Lingayat votes. Moreover, it focused on the local issues, preventing Prime Minister Narendra Modi from dominating the narrative.
