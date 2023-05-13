Karnataka Election Results 2023: People Have Reposed Faith In Us, Says DK Shivakumar

Congress leader and Karnataka Party Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar told reporters in Bengaluru that the result in Karnataka proves that people have supported the party and reposed faith in them.

Shivakumar, however, did not comment on who will take on the leadership position to helm the state. He indicated that the party will decide the chief ministerial post at the Congress office.

"...People have reposed faith in us, leaders have supported us, it is a collective leadership and we are jointly working ... I assured Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge that I will deliver Karnataka..." a teary-eyed Shivakumar told reporters.

Shivakumar also thanked all the leaders, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, MLAs, office bearers and party workers for their joint effort.

As of 1:13 p.m., the Election Commission of India's page showed that the INC has secured 132 out of a total 224 seats, offering them a comfortable majority to form the government as the single largest party in the state.