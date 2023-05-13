Karnataka Election Results 2023: Five Things The Congress Got Right

Preparations that started over a year ago on a campaign that centred only around local issues of the state, particularly of the poor, and pushing them aggressively throughout the last few months are among factors that helped the Congress trump the BJP in Karnataka.

On Saturday, the Congress party won a comfortable majority in Karnataka, triumphing over the BJP, giving it boost months ahead of elections scheduled in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

In Karnataka, the party put up a united face, not letting the differences between leaders such as Siddharamiah and DK Shivakumar or aspirations of other chief minister hopefuls take centre stage. Instead, it focused on its promises of income support to women and 10 kg free ration to women, and intent of delivery to the people.

The local unit of the party also requested its national leaders to stay away from attacks on businessmen so that the election did not digress from core concerns of the people. The local anti-incumbency against the BS Bommai-led BJP government was very high, and the Congress devised a clever, aggressive campaign centred around local administrative failures. What worked for the Congress most was that its campaign in Karnataka focused on local matters of the people, with local leaders voicing them, and promising local solutions for all of them.

Five things the Congress got right in Karnataka