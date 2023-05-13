Karnataka Election Results 2023: Congress Will Come To Power On Its Own, Says Siddaramaiah

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah told reporters in Bengaluru that he is confident that the party will cross the half-way mark in Karnataka on its own.

"We will come to power on our own strength... Congress will win with over 120 seats," Siddaramaiah said.

As of 11:55 a.m., the Indian National Congress had crossed the half-way mark, leading in 118 constituencies in the 224-seat assembly and the BJP was leading in 75 seats.

Earlier in the day, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, a Congress leader himself and Siddaramaiah's son, also said the party will win an absolute majority in the state and come to power without the need for an alliance.