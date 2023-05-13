Karnataka Election Results 2023: Congress Will Come To Power On Its Own, Says Siddaramaiah
Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are in the running for the post of chief minister if the Congress maintains its leads.
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah told reporters in Bengaluru that he is confident that the party will cross the half-way mark in Karnataka on its own.
"We will come to power on our own strength... Congress will win with over 120 seats," Siddaramaiah said.
As of 11:55 a.m., the Indian National Congress had crossed the half-way mark, leading in 118 constituencies in the 224-seat assembly and the BJP was leading in 75 seats.
Earlier in the day, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, a Congress leader himself and Siddaramaiah's son, also said the party will win an absolute majority in the state and come to power without the need for an alliance.
"We will do anything to keep BJP out of power...in the interest of Karnataka, my father should become the Chief Minister," Yathindra Siddaramaiah told ANI.
Siddaramaiah and state Congress committee chief DK Shivakumar are in the running for the post of chief minister.