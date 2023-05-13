Karnataka Election Results 2023: Congress Says It Won 15 Of 20 Seats Through Which Bharat Jodo Yatra Passed

Tagging the 2018 elections results of these 20 constituencies along with that of now, Ramesh tweeted, "While this is the direct impact of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka, the intangible impact was uniting the party, reviving the cadre and shaping the narrative for the Karnataka elections."

"It was during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, from the many conversations Rahul Gandhi had with the people of Karnataka, that the guarantees and the promises in our manifesto were discussed and finalised," he said.