Karnataka Election Results 2023: Bommai Concedes Defeat As Congress Consolidates Lead

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai conceded that the party fell short and will undertake a detailed analysis of the results as the Congress consolidated its leads.

"In spite of a lot of efforts put in by PM & BJP workers, we've not been able to make the mark. Once the full results come we'll do a detailed analysis. We take this result in our stride to come back in Lok Sabha elections," Bommai told reporters.

The Congress was leading on more than 125 seats as of 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, while the BJP was ahead on 67 seats.