Karnataka Chose Politics Of Development Over Communal Politics, Says Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said Karnataka has chosen the politics of development over communal politics, reacting to the assembly election result trends that showed the Congress marching towards victory.

The Congress was striding forward with leads in 117 seats while the BJP was ahead in 75 in Karnataka, according to Election Commission of India trends, as votes were counted for an election widely seen as a litmus test for both parties ahead of the 2024 parliamentary polls.