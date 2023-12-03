BQPrimeElectionsElection Results 2023: PM Modi Likely To Address BJP Workers In New Delhi Today
ADVERTISEMENT

Election Results 2023: PM Modi Likely To Address BJP Workers In New Delhi Today

Voting trends from the Election Commission of India indicated wins for the party in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

03 Dec 2023, 01:47 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A screengrab of a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: Narendra Modi Twitter)</p></div>
A screengrab of a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: Narendra Modi Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address BJP workers in New Delhi later today, even as trends indicating wins for the Bharatiya Janata Party in three states.

According to sources, PM Modi is likely to address BJP workers at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

According to trends issued by the Election Commission of India, the BJP is leading in 155 of the 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 54 of the 90 seats in Chhattisgarh, and 111 of the 199 seats in Rajasthan. The Congress is leading in Telangana.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT