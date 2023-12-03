Election Results 2023: PM Modi Likely To Address BJP Workers In New Delhi Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address BJP workers in New Delhi later today, even as trends indicating wins for the Bharatiya Janata Party in three states.

According to sources, PM Modi is likely to address BJP workers at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

According to trends issued by the Election Commission of India, the BJP is leading in 155 of the 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 54 of the 90 seats in Chhattisgarh, and 111 of the 199 seats in Rajasthan. The Congress is leading in Telangana.