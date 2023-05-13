EC Rejects Congress Charge That EVMs Used In Karnataka Were Earlier Deployed In South Africa

In a letter addressed to Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, the EC said it had used new EVMs manufactured by Electronics Corporation of India Limited for the polls in the southern state.

In a letter written to the poll panel on May 8, the Congress had raised concerns and sought clarifications regarding the 're-use' in the Karnataka election of EVMs previously used in South Africa and that too, without going through the process of revalidation and re-verification The poll panel asserted that neither EVMs were sent to South Africa nor does that country use those machines.

Citing records, it said the Congress had specific knowledge that only newly ECIL-produced EVMs would be used in Karnataka.