DK Shivakumar Voices Aspiration To Be Chief Minister As Congress Leads

Congress leader DK Shivakumar has voiced aspirations to be the chief minister as the party crossed half-way mark after first few hours of counting for the Karnataka assembly elections, according to NDTV.

Apart from Shivakumar, president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, the other key aspirant for the post of chief minister is Siddaramaiah, party heavyweight and a former chief minister. His son Yathindra Siddaramiah has already pitched his father to be the chief minister.

According to the NDTV report, Shivakumar said he hopes to be considered for the role given is effort to building the base of the party and resurruct Congress' prospects in the state.