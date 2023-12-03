BQPrimeElectionsChhattisgarh Election Results 2023: CM Bhupesh Baghel Leads In Patan, BJP Trails
ADVERTISEMENT

Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023: CM Bhupesh Baghel Leads In Patan, BJP Trails

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel was ahead of BJP's Vijay Baghel by 187 votes in the Patan constituency after the first round of counting, EC says.

03 Dec 2023, 11:21 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel leads a Congress rally. (Twitter)</p></div>
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel leads a Congress rally. (Twitter)

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was leading in the Patan seat by a margin of 187 votes against the Bharatiya Janata Party's Vijay Baghel after the first round of counting of votes for elections to the 90-member state assembly, the Election Commission of India said on Sunday.

State BJP Chief Arun Sao was leading in Lormi seat by a margin of 2,376 votes against Congress' Thaneshwar Sahu after the first round of counting.

Counting of votes for Chhattisgarh Elections 2023 started at 8:00 am on Sunday, with security personnel maintaining a strict vigil in the counting centres in the state's 33 districts, including those affected by extremism.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT