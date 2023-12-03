Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023: CM Bhupesh Baghel Leads In Patan, BJP Trails

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was leading in the Patan seat by a margin of 187 votes against the Bharatiya Janata Party's Vijay Baghel after the first round of counting of votes for elections to the 90-member state assembly, the Election Commission of India said on Sunday.

State BJP Chief Arun Sao was leading in Lormi seat by a margin of 2,376 votes against Congress' Thaneshwar Sahu after the first round of counting.

Counting of votes for Chhattisgarh Elections 2023 started at 8:00 am on Sunday, with security personnel maintaining a strict vigil in the counting centres in the state's 33 districts, including those affected by extremism.