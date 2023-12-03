Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023: BJP Powers Past Congress With Leads In 54 Seats

The Congress party has given up early gains in Chhattisgarh, allowing the Bharatiya Janata Party to power through amid a wave of anti-incumbency.

According to latest data from the Election Commission of India, the BJP is ahead in 54 out of 90 seats in the state, while the Congress is leading in 34 constituencies.

In Patan, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel of Congress was leading the BJP’s Vijay Baghel by 164 votes after four rounds of counting of votes. There will be a total of 18 rounds, a poll official said.

Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu was trailing BJP's Lalit Chandrakar in Durg Rural by 1,365 votes after first round of counting.

State Congress chief Deepak Baij was behind BJP's Vinayak Goyal by 518 votes against in the Chitrakot seat.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker Charan Das Mahant was also trailing in Sakti seat by 897 votes against BJP's Khilawan Sahu.

State Minister Guru Rudra Kumar, an influential Scheduled Caste leader, was trailing in Nawagarh seat by 660 votes against BJP's former minister Dayaldas Baghel.

In Kawardha seat, Minister Mohammad Akbar was trailing by 1,534 votes against BJP's Vijay Sharma.

Chhattisgarh Minister Shivkumar Dahariya was trailing in Arang seat by 1,700 votes against BJP's Guru Khushwant Saheb.

In Korba, Minister Jai Singh Agrawal was trailing by 837 votes against BJP's Lakhanlal Dewangan.

In the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly, the Congress has 71 members, the BJP 13, JCC (J) three and BSP two while one seat is lying vacant.

The counting of votes for elections to the ninety-member state assembly started at 8:00 am on Sunday, with security personnel maintaining a strict vigil in counting centres in the state's 33 districts, including those affected by extremism, a poll official said.

The elections were held in two phases on Nov. 7 and 17. Voter turnout stood at 76.31%, according to the EC.