Mizoram Election Results 2023 Live Updates: ZPM Ahead On 20 Seats, MNF Leads In Eight
Catch all the latest updates of results of Mizoram assembly elections here.
Mizoram Assembly Election Results: ZPM Leads, MNF Close Second
Mizoram Results: Zoram People’s Movement is leading in 20 seats as of 9:45.
ZPM: 20 seats
MNF: 8 seats
INC: 2 seats
BJP: 1 seats
Assembly Election Results: Status As Of 8:45 P.M.
Mizoram Results: Zoram People’s Movement, Mizo National Front leading on 10 seats each.
Zoram People’s Movement: 10 seats
Mizo National Front: 10 seats
Indian National Congress: 6 seats
Bharatiya Janata Party: 0 seats
Others: 0
BJP Wins In Three States; Congress Triumphs In Telangana
The Bharatiya Janata Party has secured majorities in the Hindi heartland states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, which strengthens the BJP's position as the dominant party in North India.
Whereas the Congress has made gains in Telangana, it achieved the hall mark of 60 seats on Sunday to form government in Telangana.
The BJP secured a victory in the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023, contrary to the exit polls that initially predicted the Congress retaining power in the state. It also secured a victory in the 2023 Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections.
The BJP has successfully formed a government in Madhya Pradesh, securing victory in 163 seats and comfortably surpassing the halfway mark. MP was seen as an uphill task, with reported anti-incumbency and fatigue with the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.
Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: Chhattisgarh Reports 71% Voter Turnout, Mizoram Sees 77% Polling
Exit Poll Trend For Assembly Elections 2023
NDTV Poll Of Polls:
Mizoram (Total Seats-40, Majority-26)
ZPM: 17
MNF: 14
Congress: 7
BJP: 1 Others: 1
Assembly Elections 2023: Counting To Start At 8 A.M.
The counting of votes for the Mizoram assembly elections that were held in November will begin at 8 a.m. Postal ballots will be counted first, followed by those of EVMs. The voter turnout was 75.68% for the 40-seat Legislative Assembly in Mizoram.