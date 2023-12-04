Mizoram Election Results 2023 Live Updates: ZPM Ahead On 20 Seats, MNF Leads In Eight

The Bharatiya Janata Party has secured majorities in the Hindi heartland states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, which strengthens the BJP's position as the dominant party in North India.

Whereas the Congress has made gains in Telangana, it achieved the hall mark of 60 seats on Sunday to form government in Telangana.



The BJP secured a victory in the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023, contrary to the exit polls that initially predicted the Congress retaining power in the state. It also secured a victory in the 2023 Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections.

The BJP has successfully formed a government in Madhya Pradesh, securing victory in 163 seats and comfortably surpassing the halfway mark. MP was seen as an uphill task, with reported anti-incumbency and fatigue with the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.