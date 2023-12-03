ADVERTISEMENT
Assembly Election 2023 Results Live: Congress Leads In Chhattisgarh, Telangana; BJP Ahead In Rajasthan, MP
Catch all the latest updates of results of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh assembly elections here.
Assembly Elections 2023 | Early Leads From ECI
Rajasthan: Congress-8, BJP -6
Madhya Pradesh: BJP- 2
Telangana: BRS- 1
Rajasthan Results: BJP Leads In 76 Seats, Congress In 65 In Early Trends
Telangana Results: Congress Crosses Majority Mark In Early Trends
Chhattisgarh Results: Congress Crosses Majority Mark In Early Trends
Opinion
Assembly Polls 2023: Counting Of Votes Underway In Four States
Madhya Pradesh Results: Faith In People Says Kamal Nath
"I have not seen the trends yet, but I have faith in the people of Madhya Pradesh," said Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath.
#MadhyaPradeshResults: Confident of victory, I have faith in voters, says former Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath.— BQ Prime (@bqprime) December 3, 2023
Read all #ElectionResults updates: https://t.co/xVdZM6CfdX pic.twitter.com/C5IzQhWOme
Telangana Results: Congress Ahead In 15 Seats
Rajasthan Results: BJP Ahead In 24 Seats, Congress In 23 In Early Counting
Chhattisgarh Results: BJP Ahead In 15 Seats, Congress On 14 In Early Counting
Madhya Pradesh Results: Congress Ahead On 11 Seats, BJP On 9 In Early Counting
Chhattisgarh: Bhupesh Baghel Tweets
Assembly Elections 2023: Lok Sabha Strength Of States
Assembly Election Results 2023: What Is Postal Ballot?
Counting Of Votes Start In Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh And Telangana
How Chhattisgarh Voted In 2018
How Rajasthan Voted In 2018
How Madhya Pradesh Voted In 2018
How Telangana Voted In 2018
Mizoram Assembly Polls: Counting Of Votes Deferred
Key Headwinds In Assembly Elections 2023
Exit Poll Trends For Assembly Elections 2023
Voter Turnout In Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023: Counting In Four States To Start At 8 A.M.
