Assembly Election 2023 Results Live: Congress Leads In Chhattisgarh, Telangana; BJP Ahead In Rajasthan, MP

BQPrimeElectionsAssembly Election 2023 Results Live: Congress Leads In Chhattisgarh, Telangana; BJP Ahead In Rajasthan, MP
Catch all the latest updates of results of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh assembly elections here.

03 Dec 2023, 09:15 AM IST
Polling personnel collect EVMs in Mizoram before leaving for designated polling stations. (Source: Election Commission of India/X)
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Assembly Elections 2023 | Early Leads From ECI

  • Rajasthan: Congress-8, BJP -6

  • Madhya Pradesh: BJP- 2

  • Telangana: BRS- 1

Rajasthan Results: BJP Leads In 76 Seats, Congress In 65 In Early Trends

Telangana Results: Congress Crosses Majority Mark In Early Trends

Chhattisgarh Results: Congress Crosses Majority Mark In Early Trends

Madhya Pradesh Results: Faith In People Says Kamal Nath

"I have not seen the trends yet, but I have faith in the people of Madhya Pradesh," said Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath.



















