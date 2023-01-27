Worst Of Inflation, Growth And Currency Crises Behind Us: RBI Governor Das

Reeling out data as a result of consistent reforms, he said the average current account deficit to GDP ratio stands at 3.3 in first half of FY23.

"Though slowing global demand is weighing on merchandise exports, our services exports and remittances remain strong. The net balance under services and remittances remains in a large surplus, partly offsetting trade deficit. Consequently, the current account deficit is eminently manageable and within the parameters of viability".

Nominal GDP jumped four-fold from Rs 64 lakh crore in FY10 to Rs 273 lakh crore in FY23, external trade also increased over four-fold from Rs 29 lakh crore to Rs 137 lakh crore during this period. The ratio of trade to GDP has risen to 45 in 2021 from 25 in 2000 and foreign direct investment has risen sharply by 2.5x since 2010.