World Bank Upgrades India's GDP Growth Forecast To 6.9% For FY23

India's gross domestic product (GDP), which grew 8.7% in previous 2021-22 financial year, expanded 6.3% in July-September 2022-23.

The country however remains affected by spillovers from the US, Euro area and China.

The World Bank saw the government meeting the fiscal deficit target of 6.4% of the GDP in 2022-23.

World Bank expects the inflation at 7.1% in current fiscal year.