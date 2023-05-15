Windfall Tax On Crude Output Cut To Zero From Rs 4,100 Per Tonne

The government has reduced the windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil to nil from Rs 4,100 per tonne, while the levy on exports of diesel remained unchanged at zero, according to an official statement by the Ministry of Finance.

In the previous fortnight, the government had reduced the windfall tax on crude oil produced by companies such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd., to Rs 4,100 per tonne from Rs 6,400 per tonne.

The new tax rates will take effect on May 16, the official statement said.