Will Review MSME Credit Guarantee Scheme To Check Exclusions: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday that the Union government would review the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises to check if there is any inadvertent exclusion of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

"Most often when we review it (the CGTMSE scheme), the allocation or disbursal for different categories are normally reviewed," Sitharaman told industry members in Hyderabad, at a post-budget interaction. "But if you feel SC/ST are not benefited, I will review it."

The Finance Minister and her budget team were answering queries regarding the credit guarantee schemes for micro, small and medium enterprises, along with queries related to taxation, and the goods and services tax.

The CGTMSE aims to strengthen credit delivery for micro and small enterprises. The budget proposed to revamp the credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs, with an infusion of Rs 9,000 crore in the corpus. This was expected to enable additional collateral-free guaranteed credit of Rs 2 lakh crore and reduce cost of credit by 1%.

Finance Secretary TV Somanathan said there was no internal segregation between different categories within the credit guarantee scheme.

"Total utilisation under CGTMSE is below what they (banks) are eligible to lend... They are not running up against a constraint," Somanathan said.

According to him, the budget allocation would allow banks to lend more than double the volume of what they do presently. "There is enough capital in (the) CGTMSE to service all the borrowers who are eligible," he said