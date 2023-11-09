V Anantha Nageswaran Flags Costs And Concerns Of Energy Transition

In September, the G20 nations agreed upon the role of multilateral development banks and the push for private capital towards achieving energy transition, though such a move comes with concerns about costs and economic trade-offs.

Developing countries need affordable and reliable energy for economic growth, which in turn is necessary for energy transition, V. Anantha Nageswaran said at the Centre for Social and Economic Progress in New Delhi on Thursday.

He was speaking in a personal capacity and not as the Chief Economic Advisor, as he presented a paper on Harnessing Private Capital for Global Public Goods, along with co-author Gulzar Natarajan.

"To some extent, if you're going to look at the energy transition, paradoxically, you have to provide for fossil fuels in the near term," he said, before adding that globally, there has really been no major pullback in terms of fossil fuel consumption.

Referring to data on coal plants from July 2023, he said that a majority of them are still under 20 years of age, and phasing them out would involve writing off billions of dollars in investments and labour displacement.

"Countries are already grappling with the twin challenges of poverty alleviation and economic growth. And on top of them, climate change and energy transition or additional burdens, especially in the post-Covid context, where we talk about stalled recovery and high debt burdens," Nageswaran said.

"The cost of capital in hard currencies has gone up by 400–500 basis points in the course of 12 to 20 months in the last two years, and therefore, the energy transition must bear three costs: the financial costs of facing down sunk investments, the rising cost of production from rising fuel costs, and the higher cost of new energy sources as they replace legacy sources."

Speaking of European countries that have ambitious goals on energy transition and climate change, he said that European policies of carbon border adjustment mechanisms and deforestation rules will have to balance fiscal sustainability, economic competitiveness and the cost of net zero targets.

"One can only have two of these three—if you want to maintain fiscal stability and fiscal sustainability and yet achieve net zero as well, I think one has to forget about economic competitiveness. But if you want to maintain net zero and economic competitiveness, fiscal incentives have to be applied," he said.

It is important to understand and be realistic about what we are trying to do, in what time frame and what will be the trade-offs it implies, according to Nageswaran.

In terms of volatility in crude oil prices at $85 per barrel, which is "prohibitive" for many countries when translated into domestic currencies, and given the energy supply gap, he expects energy prices to continue to remain high. He added that countries must not have an economic burden or be pushed towards relying on external capital, as it would have implications for their current account balance.