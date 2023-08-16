Urban Poor Most Impacted In July Inflation Surge: Crisil

Urban poor have been the most impacted by 15-month high consumer price inflation in July, a domestic rating agency's arm said on Wednesday.

The high-income segment in urban areas faced the lowest inflation burden, as food has a relatively low share in their consumption basket, Crisil Market Intelligence and Analytics said in a note.

"Poorest segment in urban areas faced highest inflation rate in July," said the note, released days after official data said that the headline inflation accelerated to 7.44% for July.