UPI Processed Transactions Worth Rs 139 Lakh Crore In FY23

India's homegrown payments system, UPI, recorded its highest-ever number of transactions at 8.7 billion in March 2023.

The payment system processed 83 billion transactions over FY23, which amounted to a total value of Rs 139 lakh crore, according to NPCI data. March alone saw 8.7 billion transactions worth Rs 14.05 lakh crore conducted using UPI.

UPI recorded 45 billion transactions worth Rs 84 lakh crore during FY22, according to NPCI data.