UCO Bank Plans To Hire IT Consultant After IMPS Glitch

UCO Bank is planning to hire a consultant for information technology on a contract basis.

The public sector bank has rolled out the position for an initial period of one year, extendable for another year, based on the bank's terms and conditions, according to an official recruitment notification on Tuesday.

The place of work would be Kolkata, at the bank's head office, or as decided by the bank, it said.

In terms of mandatory experience, the bank has specified that an ideal candidate must either be a chief information security officer, chief technology officer, or chief information officer, among other criteria.