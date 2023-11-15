Trade Deficit Widens To Record High In October

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal attributed the rise in merchandise imports to a 95% rise in imports of gold on an annual basis.

Barthwal also said that the trade performance in October was good despite the fall in commodity prices. "October trade data figures show that green shoots are appearing, it augurs well for trade if the green shoots stabilise," he said.

For April-October 2023, merchandise exports fell by 7% on an annual basis, while imports declined by 8.95% on an annual basis. Overall exports merchandise and services is estimated to have eased by 1.61% between April-September, while imports fell by 7.4%.