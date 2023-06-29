Tour Operators Welcome Move To Defer Hike In TCS On Overseas Packages

He further said, "...if the government reduces the TCS percentage on overseas tour packages, a higher number of people will book through the Indian tour operators who are registered in India, instead of booking tours directly with the foreign tour operators or booking online tour operators who are not registered in India and are not liable to collect tax at source."

Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality Vice Chairperson Jyoti Mayal said as understood from the government circular, TCS will continue to be 5% up to Rs 7 lakh per individual on outbound tours even after Oct. 1, post which 20% will be levied on Rs 7 lakh-plus spend.