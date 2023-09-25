Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Representational

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss—Sept. 25

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Monday.

Updated On 07:06 PM IST, 25 Sep 2023

L&T's Rs 10,000-Crore Buyback Subscribed Nearly Five Times On Final Day

The buyback has been subscribed for a total of 15.61 crore shares so far on Sept. 25, compared with its offer of 3.13 crore shares.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime

JSW Infrastructure IPO Worth Rs 2,800 Crore Opens Today. Should You Subscribe?

JSW Infrastructure's IPO comprises a fresh issue of 23.53 crore equity shares to be offered in the range of Rs 113–119 apiece.

Photo Credit: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

P&G India's Maiden Analyst Meet Lacks Aggression, Says Jefferies

While P&G has been an aggressor at different points in the last 20 years, the meeting didn't point to renewed aggression, Jefferies said.

Photo Credit: Company Website

Burman Group Announces Rs 2,116-Crore Open Offer To Take Control Of Religare

The Burman Group group's holding in the financial services company crossed the 25% threshold, triggering the open offer.

Photo Credit: Companys Facebook Account

Akasa Air Vs Pilots: Bombay High Court Reserves Order On Plea Maintainability

Akasa had moved court against a few pilots who left without serving the six-month notice period according to their contracts.

Photo Credit: Press release

Delta Corp Shares Tumble 20% To Hit Lower Circuit On Rs 16,800 Crore GST Demand

In addition, at least 84.9 lakh shares, or 3.2% equity, changed hands in three large trades within the Rs 140.35 to Rs 142 apiece price range.

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Representational

FIR Against Anand Mahindra, Gurnani In UP Scorpio Accident Death

A resident of Uttar Pradesh has alleged that the airbags of the Mahindra Scorpio didn't open, leading to his son's death.

Photo Credit: Reuters

