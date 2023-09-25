Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss—Sept. 25

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Representational
The buyback has been subscribed for a total of 15.61 crore shares so far on Sept. 25, compared with its offer of 3.13 crore shares.
JSW Infrastructure's IPO comprises a fresh issue of 23.53 crore equity shares to be offered in the range of Rs 113–119 apiece.
While P&G has been an aggressor at different points in the last 20 years, the meeting didn't point to renewed aggression, Jefferies said.
The Burman Group group's holding in the financial services company crossed the 25% threshold, triggering the open offer.
Akasa had moved court against a few pilots who left without serving the six-month notice period according to their contracts.
In addition, at least 84.9 lakh shares, or 3.2% equity, changed hands in three large trades within the Rs 140.35 to Rs 142 apiece price range.
A resident of Uttar Pradesh has alleged that the airbags of the Mahindra Scorpio didn't open, leading to his son's death.
