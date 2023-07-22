This Country Is The Bright Spot Amid India's Falling Exports
Exports fell 22% year-on-year to $33 billion in June due to weaker global growth and lower commodity prices.
Exports to Saudi Arabia are on the rise even as India's foreign trade continued to decline amid global headwinds.
Exports fell 22% year-on-year to $33 billion in June due to weaker global growth and lower commodity prices. Only nine of the top 30 major merchandise exports, including electronic goods, rose in June on an annual basis. The impact was across geographies.
In April and May, six out of India's 10 largest export destinations saw a decline, while exports to one remained flat.
However, exports to Saudi Arabia saw the sharpest rise in April and May, along with a rise in exports to the U.K. and the Netherlands.
Exports to Saudi Arabia rose 28% on an annual basis to $1.9 billion in April and May. As a percentage of all merchandise exports, it rose 2.83% in the two months, as compared with 1.96% a year ago. Saudi Arabia was India's sixth largest export destination, while just a year ago, it was at the 15th position.
Exports to the U.K. rose 15.6% to $2.2 billion, while exports to the Netherlands increased 7.6% to $3.3 billion.
Petroleum products made up the largest exports to Saudi Arabia. To the U.K., the largest exports comprised petroleum products, telecom equipment, readymade garments, electric machinery, and equipment. In the case of the Netherlands, petroleum products and telecom instruments were the largest exports.
Exports to the U.S., U.A.E., China, Bangladesh, Singapore and Germany declined, while exports to Italy were flat. The 10 export destinations made up for around half of India's total merchandise exports, with the U.S. accounting for about 18%.
MSMEs Hit, Attempt To Diversify
The over 63 million micro, small and medium enterprises sector, which is spread across the country, has been contributing nearly 40% to the overall exports, according to an annual report by the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises.
The impact of the export slowdown has been definitely felt by the SMEs, said Manguirish Pai Raicker, chairperson of National Council for MSME of the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India.
It has impacted not just the ones that directly export, but also the thousands of vendors to larger exporting companies, Raicker said.
Indian exporters are looking at diversification, aided by specific initiatives for exports to the Middle East, Africa and other parts of the world, said Vinod Kumar, mentor at India SME Forum.
Free trade agreements are also providing SMEs with export opportunities. About 60,000 more SMEs have registered for import-export code numbers over the past year and are set to export, according to Kumar.
While trade agreements with the U.K., Australia and the U.A.E., for instance, had benefited the exporters, these deals had been negotiated keeping in mind specific sectors, Raicker said. It has helped those with the ability, capacity, and capability to meet export requirements.
Kumar said that there are few SMEs that export. According to him, cross-border e-commerce exports could be a turning point for Indian SMEs if fully explored. However, there is a long way to go, even as attempts were being made to simplify ease of exporting, he said.
For now, early orders for the festive season in the West appear promising and could help provide a seasonal push to exports, Kumar said.