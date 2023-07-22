This Country Is The Bright Spot Amid India's Falling Exports

Exports to Saudi Arabia are on the rise even as India's foreign trade continued to decline amid global headwinds.

Exports fell 22% year-on-year to $33 billion in June due to weaker global growth and lower commodity prices. Only nine of the top 30 major merchandise exports, including electronic goods, rose in June on an annual basis. The impact was across geographies.

In April and May, six out of India's 10 largest export destinations saw a decline, while exports to one remained flat.

However, exports to Saudi Arabia saw the sharpest rise in April and May, along with a rise in exports to the U.K. and the Netherlands.

Exports to Saudi Arabia rose 28% on an annual basis to $1.9 billion in April and May. As a percentage of all merchandise exports, it rose 2.83% in the two months, as compared with 1.96% a year ago. Saudi Arabia was India's sixth largest export destination, while just a year ago, it was at the 15th position.

Exports to the U.K. rose 15.6% to $2.2 billion, while exports to the Netherlands increased 7.6% to $3.3 billion.