There Is A Wide Gulf Between Ambition And Delivery For Digital Rupee

India's central bank digital currency—the e-Rupee—is in the middle of an adoption push. But there seems to be a gap in how the project is being envisioned and how it's being implemented.

The technology and policy choices behind the e-Rupee aren't fully settled, according to three people familiar with the pilot. All of them spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Despite the lack of clarity surrounding these elements, the Reserve Bank of India has ambitious targets in mind for the digital currency.

"We should aim to increase retail CBDC transactions to 1 million per day by the end of this year," RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar said at a banking sector event on July 11. Currently, only about 5,000–10,000 transactions occur via the retail CBDC on a daily basis, Sankar said.

For the wholesale e-Rupee as well, transaction volumes are thin since it only serves a niche use case so far. Some of the measured progress is by design to help the RBI and banks establish internal processes, the first person familiar with the pilot said.