TDS On Online Gaming Winnings From April 1: Here's How It Will Impact Platforms

The compliance challenge for online gaming operators has gone a level higher. Starting April 1, 30% tax deducted at source will apply on withdrawals of net winnings.

The new rules were expected to come into effect from July 1. However, this changed after the announcement of the Finance Bill, 2023 amendments last week. That gives a shorter window to gaming platforms.

Apart from this, challenges lie in the larger systemic changes expected from companies, including tracking and reporting.

Prior to the 2023 budget announcement, platforms had to contend with taxing winnings above the threshold of Rs 10,000 on a per game basis. Sections 194BA and 115BBJ of the Finance Bill removed the threshold and prescribed a rate of 30% to be levied on the net winnings.

Net winnings are calculated after deducting principal entry amount and on tallying individual wins and loss at multiple games.

The previous provision allowed a user to rack up multiple lower individual winnings (below the threshold of Rs 10,000) and not face tax deduction. Without tax deduction at source, the responsibility of tax payment fell entirely on the user who had to file the return, calculate their net winnings and pay the tax at the end of the year.

The new amendment has three changes, according to S Vasudevan, executive partner, Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan Attorneys.

No TDS applicability at each instance of winning. TDS is calculated only on net winnings.

Option to offset loss against win is now allowed.

The payment of TDS can be deferred till the time of actual withdrawal from the gaming wallet to the bank account.

If a user decides to keep some of his/her money parked in the wallet, then the operator will calculate the TDS only for the amount withdrawn, Vasudevan said. The wallet balance will also attract a TDS, but only at the end of the financial year.

“So, by default TDS deduction will happen at the end of the year. In case the user decides to withdraw the winnings during the year, then it will be calculated at the time of withdrawal,” Vasudevan said. "The calculations will take into account the amount that is already withdrawn and suffered a tax. That will not suffer a tax again."