Taxpayers In The Rs 10 Lakh Per Annum Income Bracket Rise To 13% In FY21

The income bracket of Rs 0–5 lakh has seen growth in taxpayers, but its proportion as a percentage of total taxpayers has gone down from 81% in FY15 to 65% in FY21, the ministry said.

This was picked up by the higher tax brackets, as seen in percentage growth as a proportion of total taxpayers in the tax bracket of Rs 5–10 lakh per annum and above Rs 10 lakh per annum.

Under the Rs 5–10 lakh per annum bracket, the percentage growth has increased from 13% in FY15 to 22% in FY21. Similarly, the income bracket above Rs 10 lakh per annum, as a proportion of total taxpayers, has grown from 5.6% in FY15 to 12.8% in FY21.

The largest single-year jump in this category was seen between FY20 and FY21, from 54 lakh taxpayers to 81 lakh taxpayers in the above Rs 10 lakh per annum income bracket.

As of FY21, the total income tax collected stood at Rs 4.7 lakh crore, according to government data.