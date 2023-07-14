Taxable Income Begins From Rs 7.27 Lakh, Says Finance Minister

Taxable income begins at Rs 7.27 lakh per annum under the new income tax regime, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"(Till) Rs 7.27 lakh you don’t pay any tax now ... After that, you start paying tax," she said, while listing the benefits of the new regime for middle-class taxpayers at a public forum in Udupi. "Under the new scheme, the grievance was that there was no standard deduction. That is given now. We have brought simplicity to the payment rate and the compliance side," Sitharaman said.

In the Union budget, the government revamped the income tax slab rates under the new income tax regime for FY24. As part of these changes, the basic exemption limit under the new tax regime has been increased to Rs 3 lakh. Another major change announced by the Finance Minister was the increase in the income tax rebate limit for salaried and individual taxpayers under the new income tax regime to Rs 7 lakh from Rs 5 lakh.