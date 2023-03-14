SVB Resolution Reassuring, Will Bring Relief To Startups: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

However, the U.S. administration's stance did bring much-needed hope to startups which have been grappling with ways to retrieve deposits locked with the California lender. Startups are working with Indian and international banks to figure out ways to move their funds after the U.S. regulator made accounts accessible to depositors. Banks are in talks with startups to expedite account opening at bank branches at International Financial Services Centre in Gujarat's Gift City. Startups, who banked with SVB but have accounts in alternate US banks, are looking to shift funds.