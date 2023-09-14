Supply Of Wheat, Rice, Sugar Adequate; Not To See Rise In Prices In Festive Season

As of August 31, the government had a wheat stock of 255 lakh tonnes as against the requirement of 202 lakh tonnes, he said and added that the government can go for an aggressive sale of wheat in the open market in case the situation demands.

In the case of rice, the secretary said, "Rice again is something which is on our radar and we are concerned about 10% increase in prices."

Rice prices are rising primarily because of a negative sentiment being created that the monsoon this year has been not so good and the rice production is going to get impacted.