Supplementary Demand For Grants: Government Seeks More Funds For Fertiliser, Food Subsidy
Subsidies towards food, fertiliser and fuel have swollen the central government's expenditure bill.
The central government tabled its first supplementary demand for grants for the current fiscal in Parliament today, seeking additional outgos for food and fertilisers, among other items.
The first batch of supplementary demands for grants for FY23 includes 75 grants and 6 appropriations.
The government is seeking the Parliament's nod for gross additional expenditure of Rs 4.36 lakh crore. Of this, the proposals involving net cash outgo aggregate to Rs 3.26 lakh crore.
The savings by ministries, through enhanced receipts/recoveries, aggregates to Rs 1.10 lakh crore.
Additionally, in its demand document, the government said that "token provision of Rs 159 lakh is being sought, one lakh for each item of expenditure, for enabling re-appropriation of savings in cases involving New Service or New Instrument of Service".
Key Outgos
In line with geopolitical tensions and distress to global supply chains, subsidies towards food, fertiliser and fuel have swollen the government's expenditure bill.
Additional fund outlays sought by the government are as follows:
Fertiliser subsidy: Rs 1.09 lakh crore (Rs 23,122.23 crore for payment of indigenous and imported P&K subsidy; Rs 86,166.72 crore for imported and indigenous urea subsidy).
Additional allocation due to extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana: Rs 60,110 crore.
Allocation towards Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Rural: Rs 28,422 crore.
Payment to OMCs under domestic LPG operations: Rs 22,000 crore.
Department of Telecommunications seeks an extra Rs 13,668 crore for BSNL operations.
Additional funds amounting to Rs 11,480 crore for National Employment Guarantee Fund and capital asset creation for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.