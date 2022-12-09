Supplementary Demand For Grants: Government Seeks More Funds For Fertiliser, Food Subsidy

The central government tabled its first supplementary demand for grants for the current fiscal in Parliament today, seeking additional outgos for food and fertilisers, among other items.

The first batch of supplementary demands for grants for FY23 includes 75 grants and 6 appropriations.

The government is seeking the Parliament's nod for gross additional expenditure of Rs 4.36 lakh crore. Of this, the proposals involving net cash outgo aggregate to Rs 3.26 lakh crore.

The savings by ministries, through enhanced receipts/recoveries, aggregates to Rs 1.10 lakh crore.

Additionally, in its demand document, the government said that "token provision of Rs 159 lakh is being sought, one lakh for each item of expenditure, for enabling re-appropriation of savings in cases involving New Service or New Instrument of Service".