States Borrow A Record Rs 32,800 Crore, Cost Jumps By 7 Basis Points To 7.68%
Despite near 60% more supplies, the states continued to pay more for their market borrowing.
Despite near 60% more supplies, the states continued to pay more for their market borrowing with the average bond pricing rising by 7 basis points to a multi-week high of 7.68% at the weekly auction on Tuesday.
For the past many weeks, the yields were more or less stagnant and so was the debt-raising.
Fourteen states raised a record-high Rs 32,800 crore from the market by issuing state government securities, which is a sharp 59% higher than the year-ago level, even though the amount is 8% lower than indicated in the auction calendar, Aditi Nayar, the chief economist & head of research at ICRA Ratings said in a review note.
She said the 7 basis points rise in the weighted average cut-off to 7.68% is due to the concerns related to monetary tightening as latest inflation numbers surprised on the downside.
However, despite the all-time high borrowing and a mild increase in the weighted average tenor to 16 years from 15 years, the spread between the 10-year SGS and yield came down to 29 basis points from 31 basis points last week, she said.