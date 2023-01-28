State Fiscal To Support Capex In FY24, Says Jefferies

Capex growth by states is expected to improve in FY24, as the centre's capex growth is likely to slow down, reversing the trend, says Jefferies. A low base of spending and ensuing fiscal consolidation at the state level has brought the state deficit to pre-Covid levels, much ahead of centre, according to Jefferies.

"Interim fiscal data for states from the Reserve Bank of India shows that the state government's capex growth of 1% in April-October FY23 is significantly trailing the 63% YTD jump in the center," the Jan. 26 note said.

As state spending on capex clocked an 8% CAGR over FY19–23E, much slower than the centre's 18–20% capex (excluding defence), the latter is now spending 5% more than the states, the research house said.