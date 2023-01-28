State Fiscal To Support Capex In FY24, Says Jefferies
The fiscal deficit for states at 2.8% in FY222 was within the pre-Covid range.
Capex growth by states is expected to improve in FY24, as the centre's capex growth is likely to slow down, reversing the trend, says Jefferies. A low base of spending and ensuing fiscal consolidation at the state level has brought the state deficit to pre-Covid levels, much ahead of centre, according to Jefferies.
"Interim fiscal data for states from the Reserve Bank of India shows that the state government's capex growth of 1% in April-October FY23 is significantly trailing the 63% YTD jump in the center," the Jan. 26 note said.
As state spending on capex clocked an 8% CAGR over FY19–23E, much slower than the centre's 18–20% capex (excluding defence), the latter is now spending 5% more than the states, the research house said.
Within Pre-Covid Range
The fiscal deficit for states in FY22, at 2.8%, was within the pre-Covid range of 2.5–3%.
Adding to this, Jefferies believes the conservatism of the states has continued. While the FY23BE deficit is 3.4%, as of mid-January 2023, net bond borrowing by states was -15% YoY.
The research house is expecting a pick-up in debt issuance in February-March 2023; "we project FY23 state fiscal deficits to be <3.0%. Notably, the central government deficit at 6.4% in FY23E is still much above the <4% pre-Covid levels," the note said.
State Debt Levels Manageable
The debt levels for the state climbed by 6 percentage points of the GDP over FY19–21, on weak revenue. However, with conservative spending, the research house is expecting debt to decline to 28% of GDP by March 2023.
Comparatively, the debt ratio for the centre is higher compared to the pre-Covid levels by 8 ppt at 56%.
Adding to this, given the normalised deficits and lowered debt ratios, states don't have the same need as the centre to tighten fiscal policy, the research house said.
GST Revenues For States Should Rise
The guaranteed 14% GST revenue CAGR mechanism for states is in place since July 2017, ended in Jun 2022.
FY22 saw a Rs 2.2 lakh crore shortfall in GST revenue, which was bridged by the centre through a combination of loans and cess. Neither of these windows—borrowing nor cess—is available now. the note said.
"Despite strong GST collections (26% YoY in 9MFY23), states' GST revenues (including compensation) are likely to be flattish YoY."
However, with the base normalised, for FY24, the research house is projecting the GST revenues for states should rise in double digits (12.5%), in line with overall collections.
States' Revenue Growth Should Be Higher Than Centre
A low base in the GST and a likely faster rise in own tax revenues should be beneficial for states, according to Jefferies.
Stamp duties form 5% of total state government revenues, and with a housing upturn in place, stamp duty collection was up 28% year over year in FY22; for April-October 2022, stamp duties were up another 35% year over year.
"For the centre, reduction in oil excise revenue is a negative, but that is not an item shareable with the states," the note said.
Bond Market Signals Comfort
With the rising tendency of 'freebies' by states not withstanding, the research houses see significant headroom opening up in FY24, and states should raise capex by 15%.
"Indeed, the bond market has signalled its comfort with state fiscal as spreads vs centre compress to below pre-COVID levels", the note said.