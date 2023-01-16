State Capital Expenditure Expected To Pick Up Momentum: RBI Report

State governments budgeted a jump of 38% in their capital outlays for FY23 but their spends are yet to fully materialise, according to the Reserve Bank of India.

While the union government’s capital expenditure jumped by 50% in the first half of FY23, states registered a growth of 7%, said an RBI report on state budgets released on Jan. 16.

“States need to step up investment in H2:2022-23 to meet their budgeted target for the year,” the report said.

That momentum might just arrive, given that the fiscal outlook for states looks favourable following the recovery in their finances, which were rocked by the initial waves of the pandemic. Improvements in the financial positions of state governments since FY22 has increased fiscal headroom for undertaking higher capex, the report said.