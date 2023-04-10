State Bank Of India's Board Committee To Consider Raising Up To $2 Billion

The State Bank of India's executive committee of the central board will meet on April 18 to consider raising up to $2 billion in long-term funding.

The funds will be raised through the public and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in U.S. dollars or any other convertible foreign currency during FY24, according to an exchange filing issued on Monday.

In December 2022, SBI also received approval from its board to raise Rs 10,000 crore via additional Tier 1 bonds in FY24. AT-1 securities are perpetual bonds that add to the capital base of banks. They typically have a five-year call option to give investors an exit route.



Shares of State Bank of India closed at Rs 525.70 apiece on Monday, down 0.37% for the day. The benchmark Nifty Bank also declined 0.50%.