Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2023-24: Eligibility, Denomination, Tenor, Issue Price

Minimum

The minimum investment allowed will be one gram of gold. However, there are maximum limits on subscription depending on the type of investor.

Maximum

For individuals, the maximum limit is 4 kg per fiscal year (April-March). The same limit applies to Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs). Trusts and similar entities have a higher maximum limit of 20 kg per fiscal year. These limits are subject to any notifications issued by the Government from time to time.

Joint Holder

To ensure compliance with these limits, investors will be required to provide a self-declaration stating their eligibility at the time of application for subscription. The annual ceiling includes the total amount of SGBs subscribed under different tranches, as well as those purchased from the secondary market, during the fiscal year. In the case of joint holdings, the investment limit of 4 kg will be applied to the first applicant only.