Sizzling Heat Wave Puts India’s Farm Sector and Economy at Risk

With a 3.7% growth, India’s farm sector powered the economy in the last quarter when manufacturing output faltered and services growth softened. As the chances of a crop-damaging heat wave rise, this growth driver may take a hit. The government’s forecast for a record wheat and rice production this year is also at risk as deficient rains could keep domestic food costs elevated, complicating the job of the Reserve Bank of India that is seen hiking rates in April amid slowing demand.