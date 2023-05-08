Sitharaman Says Financial Sector Stability Is Shared Responsibility Of Regulators
No spillover can come on Indian banks from the western financial crisis, says Ajay Seth, secretary at the DEA.
Ensuring financial sector stability is a "shared responsibility" of the regulators, who should maintain constant vigil, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Issues such as cybersecurity in regulated entities, unclaimed shares and dividends, and simplifying the KYC process for digital India were discussed at the 27th meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council, chaired by Sitharaman.
The Finance Minister said that regulators should adopt a focused approach to reduce the compliance burden and ensure a streamlined and efficient regulatory environment, according to a press note issued on Monday.
The progress achieved is expected to be reviewed by her with each regulator in June.
The meeting in New Delhi was attended by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, the top brass of the Ministry of Finance, and chairpersons of financial and capital market regulators.
The council said that there are challenges from the global economy and global perspective, Ajay Seth, secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs, told media.
The higher level of digitalisation in the financial sector calls for greater preparedness in cybersecurity for all regulated entities, financial institutions as well as financial market Infrastructure, Seth said.
Spillover Effect On Banks
According to Seth, other issues that were discussed included whether there could be a spillover of the global banking crisis in India and through what channels the spillovers would come.
"I can mention that there is no spillover that can come on Indian banks from the western financial crisis," he said.
The council deliberated on early warning indicators, which will help flag financial sector stress well in time so that measures can be taken.
"The global financial situation is daunting, but at the same time, the Indian economy and the Indian financial sector is well-protected and well-regulated," Seth said.
Resolution For Unclaimed Deposits
According to Seth, a special drive would be undertaken for the settlement of unclaimed deposits, shares and dividends with nominees that are lying in the pool.
"Beyond that, where the nominee details are not there, a process has to be put in place to identify them," he said.
Simplification Of Know-Your-Customer Process
The council discussed in what manner the KYC process has to be simplified and streamlined, according to the needs of digital India.
A committee headed by the Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor has given a comprehensive report on the KYC, Seth said.
There would be further deliberations on what needs to be done in a time-bound manner, he said.
The council also discussed the government securities market and how a seamless experience can be provided to potential investors through the use of technology, irrespective of whether they come through the RBI or SEBI infrastructure route.