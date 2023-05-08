Sitharaman Says Financial Sector Stability Is Shared Responsibility Of Regulators

Ensuring financial sector stability is a "shared responsibility" of the regulators, who should maintain constant vigil, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Issues such as cybersecurity in regulated entities, unclaimed shares and dividends, and simplifying the KYC process for digital India were discussed at the 27th meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council, chaired by Sitharaman.

The Finance Minister said that regulators should adopt a focused approach to reduce the compliance burden and ensure a streamlined and efficient regulatory environment, according to a press note issued on Monday.

The progress achieved is expected to be reviewed by her with each regulator in June.