Nirmala Sitharaman Says WTO Could Be More 'Progressive'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the World Trade Organisation could be more "progressive" and fair to all members and should "not just hear but heed" to the voices of countries that have something different to say.

The moratorium on electronic transmissions has continued since 1998 despite the evolution into the digital age, Sitharaman said in Washington ahead of the IMF-World Bank annual spring meet. "Shouldn't there be a change in WTO policy in terms of a moratorium? ... We don't have to reverse the benefits of globalisation but make it more transparent."

The WTO members have agreed not to impose customs duties on electronic transmissions, according to the 1998 moratorium. However, Sitharaman said this has a different impact on different countries and that there is a need to review it.

The finance minister was talking to American economist Adam Posen at the Peterson Institute for International Economics ahead of the annual IMF-World Bank meetings. The Minister will also be attending the second G20 finance ministers and central bankers meetings.

Sitharaman referred to U.S. Commerce Secretary Katherine Tai's remarks on the extent of liberalisation and tariff reduction and the impact they have on a country's own market.

In India, she said, "We have already extended to all the least developed countries a quota-free, tariff-free trading policy. Countries in Africa, the Pacific Islands, and aspirational low-income countries can export to India without restrictions."

More Substantive Discussion On IPEF

Sitharaman also expressed that there needs to be more substantive discussion on all three pillars of the Indo-Pacific Economic Forum, championed by the current United States administration.

"There has to be greater involvement of all those who have subscribed to it to sit and talk about it. The sooner we see tangible results, the greater the benefit for all of us, especially when the global churn is happening on trade," the minister said.

India is part of three of the four pillars of the IPEF pertaining to supply chains, a clean economy, and a fair economy. India opted out of the fourth pillar on trade.