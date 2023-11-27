Sitharaman Exudes Confidence On 2024 Election Outcome, Says PM Modi To Retain Power

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman displayed a show of confidence in the ruling party's chances in the upcoming electoral outcome of 2024, stating that Prime Minister Modi would retain power with a majority.

Joining virtually at the Indian Global Forum in Dubai, Sitharaman spoke on topics ranging from India's growth headwinds, policy efforts towards generating employment opportunities, and the upcoming COP28 summit.

Answering a question on the jitters of global investors owing to the upcoming 2024 electoral outcome, Sitharaman said, "They (global investors) need not be jittery at all. To be unclear, to be keeping their fingers crossed is normal, and I can understand that. But here am I, and there are also several people observing the Indian economy, the political environment, and the ground-level realities, and the situation as it prevails today is that PM Modi is coming back and coming back with a good majority."

The conversation also included headwinds to India's growth forecast, on which Sitharaman noted that US interest rates being high for a long time are having a bearing on how investments are flowing into India. She further added that India will continue to keep a continuous watch on the INR vs. USD exchange rate.

The domestic market and macroeconomic fundamentals are fairly well-rooted, she said, crediting factors like stable policy and predictable tax domains while adding that factors outside the country like the fall of consumption in European and other advanced economies that affect Indian exports are beyond India's control.

“Our growth rate, whilst (it) has the comfort of a large domestic captive market and also the bulk middle class, which has the purchasing power giving us the comfort, it certainly is one of the factors necessary for our growth. The others I would think of are challenges from outside,” she said during her interaction on Monday.

India's official Q2 GDP data, which is expected to be released later next week, has economists expecting India's growth to be at 7%, which is lower than 7.8% in the previous quarter.

At the COP28, expected to take place in Dubai starting Nov. 30, 2023, India would be looking to push forward its Paris commitments that it achieved with its own funds, she added.

At COP15, developed countries collectively committed to mobilising $100 billion per year by 2020 for climate action in developing countries. The goal was formalised at COP16 in Cancun, and at COP21 in Paris, it was reiterated and extended to 2025. India has repeatedly raised the fact that these funds were not mobilised and that no transfer of technology to enable the energy transition has taken place.

“…COP28 should show the direction for the transfer of technology and the actual funding (for transitional energy)…That’s what India would go to argue,” the minister noted.

Answering a panellist's question on what can be done to accelerate sovereign fund investments through the IFSC, Sitharaman added that India has conceded favourable tax treatment for sovereign funds from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Canada and Australia and will continue to do the same.

"...we've given them favourable tax treatment, and therefore they are able to look at the National Infrastructure Pipeline and also the National Infrastructure Investment Fund and participate in many brownfield programmes. Most of them prefer both brownfield but they are happy to look at greenfield projects as well. But we have continued this tradition of dealing with sovereign funds and tax treatments for them are being differently placed. So, at the moment we will continue with that," she said.