Sitharaman Asks Indian Exporters To Brace For Climate Action Tax By Other Countries

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cautioned Indian industries to brace for a climate action tax on Indian exports such as steel as countries adjust their policies.

Countries vying to transition to "greener" production alternatives will fund that shift by raising tariff rates against nations like India whose export basket includes production materials like steel, the minister explained.

Sitharaman's caution underscores India's concerns about how global efforts to mitigate climate may end up punishing developing nations. At the recent COP27, India and other developing peers like Brazil had opposed border tariffs proposed by the European Union on carbon-intensive products including cement and steel.

Sitharaman offered policy-level support to industries to help them scale their sectors to be greener. "We are doing everything we can in our country to adapt to renewable energy, but it will come at additional costs... The industry should seize on these costs," she said.

She also asked industry to tell the government how climate change is affecting them and how India can adjust to climate change adjustments made by other countries that have an adverse cost impact on India.