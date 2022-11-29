Seven Years On, Payment Banks Survive On Thin Margins

Payment banks have had a bit of a scattershot past. India's experiment with differentiated banking licences—like small finance banks and payment banks—began seven years ago but seems to have faltered, especially for the latter.

Launched with the idea of furthering financial inclusion, they’ve managed to gain customers, but their revenue streams have a scaling problem. Of the 11 entities granted in-principle licences to run payment banks in 2015, only six remain operational today.

Of the licences granted, three were surrendered within a year by Cholamandalam Distribution Services, Sun Pharmaceuticals, and Tech Mahindra. Of the remaining eight, two entities have become defunct, including Aditya Birla Idea Payments Bank and Vodafone m-pesa.

Long gestation periods to profitability, thin margins, and intense competition were among the factors cited by the entities that withdrew. Cholamandalam, for instance, cited "competition and other factors, including a long gestation period for payment banks to become profitable," when it decided to surrender its license.

“Typically, as a payment bank, we only really have spaced four or five,” R Gandhi, a former deputy governor at the RBI, told BQ Prime. The central bank granted 11 licences so that market forces could determine which ones should survive, he added.

"Their customer base is yet to develop fully, making break-even challenging. As a result, since inception, they have been suffering losses," the RBI noted in the report on the trend and progress of banking in India for 2020–21.

The likes of Paytm Payments Bank, Airtel Payments Bank, and Fino Payments Bank have also been penalised by the RBI in the past due to failures in their know-your-customer processes.

India Post Payments Bank, on the other hand, has also had its share of struggles as it failed to meet a key licencing condition requiring a partial transfer of deposits from the Indian Post. Even as payment banks have built up a customer base and attracted some deposits, their cumulative net loss stood at Rs 798 crore in March 2021, the report added.

Of the six payment banks, Fino Payments Bank is the only one that is publicly listed.