Sensex, Nifty Log Longest Winning Streak In Over Two Years: Market Wrap
The Sensex closed 38 points, or 0.06%, higher at 60,431, while the Nifty 50 gained 16 points, or 0.09%, to end at 17,828.
Indian equity benchmarks extended gains for the ninth straight day to end at a seven-week high on Thursday. This was the longest winning streak in 2.5 years since the indices advanced for 10 days starting Sep. 30 and ending on Oct. 14, 2020. On a weekly basis, the indices advanced for the third week in a row.
European markets and U.S. equity futures rose on Thursday as investors processed inflation data. The Stoxx Europe 600 posted a modest gain. Contracts for U.S. stocks pointed to a recovery after the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 closed Wednesday near session lows.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 38 points, or 0.06%, higher at 60,431, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 16 points, or 0.09%, to end at 17,828.
Axis Bank Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co., IndusInd Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., positively added to the change.
Whereas HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. weighed on the Nifty 50.
Among the Adani Group stocks, NDTV Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. and ACC Ltd. advanced, while stocks of other group units declined on Thursday.
The broader market indices ended higher, with the S&P BSE MidCap gaining 0.16% and the S&P BSE SmallCap rising 0.33% at close of market.
Ten out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, while the other 10 sectors declined in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. About 1,908 stocks rose, 1,579 declined, and 123 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Sensex logged weekly gains of 1%, while Nifty advanced 1.30% this week. The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 1.43%, and the NSE Nifty 50 was up 1.38%.
Nifty IT and Nifty Media are the only sectoral indices that declined this week, whereas Nifty Realty emerged as the top gainer for the second week in a row.
