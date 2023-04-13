Sensex, Nifty Log Longest Winning Streak In Over Two Years: Market Wrap

Indian equity benchmarks extended gains for the ninth straight day to end at a seven-week high on Thursday. This was the longest winning streak in 2.5 years since the indices advanced for 10 days starting Sep. 30 and ending on Oct. 14, 2020. On a weekly basis, the indices advanced for the third week in a row.

European markets and U.S. equity futures rose on Thursday as investors processed inflation data. The Stoxx Europe 600 posted a modest gain. Contracts for U.S. stocks pointed to a recovery after the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 closed Wednesday near session lows.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 38 points, or 0.06%, higher at 60,431, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 16 points, or 0.09%, to end at 17,828.