Sensex, Nifty End Lower For The Second Straight Day; Infosys, Kotak, RIL Drag: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended lower for the second straight day on Wednesday, even as Infosys Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. declined. The media and real estate sectors were the top losers, whereas auto and fast-moving consumer goods stocks were the gainers.

Global markets traded mixed with risk-taking, tempered by disappointing data out of China, inflation numbers awaited in Europe, and deadlocked talks in Washington. Japan's equities extended their winning streak as better-than-expected economic growth fueled optimism over the market’s outlook.

U.S. stock futures rose as White House and Congressional negotiators continued to try to breach an impasse to raise the debt ceiling. European stocks were little changed ahead of a read on Eurozone inflation that will help shape bets on the rate-hiking cycle.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 372 points, or 0.60%, lower at 61,560.64, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 105 points, or 0.57%, to end at 18,181.75.