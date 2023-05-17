Sensex, Nifty End Lower For The Second Straight Day; Infosys, Kotak, RIL Drag: Market Wrap
The Sensex closed 372 points, or 0.60%, lower at 61,560.64, while the Nifty 50 declined 105 points, or 0.57%, to end at 18,181.75.
India's benchmark stock indices ended lower for the second straight day on Wednesday, even as Infosys Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. declined. The media and real estate sectors were the top losers, whereas auto and fast-moving consumer goods stocks were the gainers.
Global markets traded mixed with risk-taking, tempered by disappointing data out of China, inflation numbers awaited in Europe, and deadlocked talks in Washington. Japan's equities extended their winning streak as better-than-expected economic growth fueled optimism over the market’s outlook.
U.S. stock futures rose as White House and Congressional negotiators continued to try to breach an impasse to raise the debt ceiling. European stocks were little changed ahead of a read on Eurozone inflation that will help shape bets on the rate-hiking cycle.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 372 points, or 0.60%, lower at 61,560.64, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 105 points, or 0.57%, to end at 18,181.75.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. weighed on Nifty 50.
Bharti Airtel Ltd., BPCL Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., ITC Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd. and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. were among the gainers in the index.
The broader markets indices ended mixed; the S&P BSE MidCap was down 0.16%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was higher by 0.25%.
Sixteen out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods, S&P BSE Industrials and S&P BSE Auto advanced.
The market breadth was split between buyers and sellers. About 1,717 stocks rose, 1,773 declined, and 135 remained unchanged on the BSE.