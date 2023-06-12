Security In Digital Economy A Global Challenge, Says Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, on Monday, said that security in the digital economy is a global challenge and a partnership approach is needed to tackle it.

He was addressing G20 delegates at the Global Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) summit at the third Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) meeting in Pune, Maharashtra.

"The digital economy security is neither a domestic issue nor a domain in which selective cooperation is enough," said the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology.